Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Market Valuation Declined While Springowl Associates Has Cut Position by $2.17 Million; Citi Trends Com (CTRN) Position Has Boosted by Ancora Advisors Llc

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc Com (CTRN) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 30,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 82,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 52,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 84,071 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.37% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 1.64 million shares traded or 74.61% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 105,947 shares to 440,038 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co by 149,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,102 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 64.71 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

