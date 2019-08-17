Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Holding Has Raised by Litespeed Management Llc; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Rose, Holder Veritable LP Has Cut Its Holding by $373,930

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 49.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 601,654 shares traded or 61.22% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 793,399 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.19 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,316 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 870,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

