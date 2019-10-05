Papa John’s Intl (PZZA) Holder Nomura Holdings Trimmed Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Share Price Declined; As Goldman Sachs (GS) Market Value Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Decreased by $734,400 Its Position

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 99,244 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.31M, down from 102,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99 million shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – White House Tells Google, Goldman It Won’t Rush to Regulate AI; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 24/05/2018 – Goldman’s Rising Stars Told to Chill; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Icahn’s CVR Refining As Midland Spreads Crash; 08/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs unit buys stake in British online mortgage broker Trussle in latest example of major; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 11/03/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Telecom Italia picks Goldman and Credit Suisse for network spin-off; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 27/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 27 (Table)

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Papa John’s Intl Inc (PZZA) by 79.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 23,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 6,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 824,340 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 21,470 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 45,915 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 218,345 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Service reported 146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Century has 3,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Heritage Management Corporation has invested 0.79% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,969 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 405,043 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.22% or 57,728 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,289 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 104,095 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 24,600 are held by Meyer Handelman Com. Tarbox Family Office owns 158 shares. 2,000 were reported by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.00 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 26,110 shares to 31,110 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock.Com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 229,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,919 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 50,156 shares. Td Asset owns 28,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 202 shares. Tokio Marine Asset holds 9,500 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 6,460 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 16,375 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 6 shares. 6,315 were accumulated by Davenport & Limited Com. Carroll Fin Assoc Incorporated stated it has 100 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% or 222 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 561,300 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability invested in 968,177 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).