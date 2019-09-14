Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holder Millennium Management Increased Its Position by $5.73 Million; Sei Investments Company Lowered Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $1.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 18,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 66,026 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 84,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.15 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 511.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 130,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 155,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 25,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 904,921 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.70 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4,403 shares to 194,900 shares, valued at $39.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 8,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Incorporated holds 50,520 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 21,162 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.27M shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability invested 1.18% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 167,193 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assocs holds 0.43% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 6,225 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability holds 37,710 shares. Agf Inc has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 8,257 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. House Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 46,315 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Blackrock reported 10.84M shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 39,659 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 392,109 shares to 104,466 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Ltd by 35,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,105 shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.

