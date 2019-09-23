Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Decreased Its Holding; Foothills Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 727,826 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 102.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 18,530 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 9,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.63 million shares traded or 118.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 120 shares. Capital Impact Ltd has 0.73% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca has 1.29% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,572 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa reported 0.03% stake. Cardinal Mgmt holds 0.66% or 14,176 shares. Central Fincl Bank And Tru owns 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,519 shares. Shapiro Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,707 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Headinvest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.29% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 46,994 shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sterneck Mngmt Limited Company has 0.43% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,994 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 130 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Express: Bottom-Fishing A Fallen Angel – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alphabet’s Wing Partners with FedEx (FDX), Walgreens (WBA) for Drone Deliveries, Starting in October – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese police investigate FedEx pilot – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.29 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

