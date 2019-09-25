Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Valuation Declined While Atlas Browninc Cut Its Position by $459,360; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 574,036 shares traded or 37.69% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 661,908 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “National Houston-based retailer names new board chair, mulls board expansion – Houston Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Papa John’s International (PZZA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Papa John’s International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Going long with Starboard Value called winning strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 21,261 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 16,375 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,315 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Citigroup Incorporated owns 7,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 27,851 shares. Amer Grp Inc accumulated 57,781 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Limited reported 0.07% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 21,482 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Franklin Resources invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Atlas Browninc holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 136,162 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 15,234 shares. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.81% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 106,000 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 71.15 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96M for 8.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Winnebago Is Riding on the Strength of Its Acquisitions – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing Transition for Diesel Motorhome Business – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Appoints Maria Blase to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2018.