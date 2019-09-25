Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Cut Stake by $459,360; Glaxis Capital Management Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Has Boosted

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $12.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1754.34. About 2.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 289,054 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 100 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc holds 1,178 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 16,234 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 207 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,942 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 16,375 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 247,146 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 3,532 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Eidelman Virant accumulated 14,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 444,787 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 21,482 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 71.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Services Limited Liability accumulated 191 shares. Monroe Bancorp Mi has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Eck Assoc holds 42,771 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,995 shares. Hartline Investment stated it has 6,319 shares. Bender Robert And Associate owns 7.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,999 shares. New York-based M&R Management has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier Assoc Incorporated holds 1.05% or 3,600 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 175,165 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 0.3% or 1,507 shares. 1,374 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Tompkins Fincl owns 1,883 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.98% or 615,397 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.6% or 10,289 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 372 shares.

