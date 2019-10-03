Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Cut Stake by $459,360 as Share Value Declined; Carlson Capital LP Lowered Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Market Valuation Declined

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 512,841 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 57,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 320,207 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.26M, down from 377,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $106.85. About 1.95 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s International stays aggressive with expansion – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Papa John’s International, Caleres, and Standex International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Norton, Humana, Texas Roadhouse, Papa John’s named best employers for women – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Partners expects Papa John’s to recover – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Diligent Investors Ltd Com holds 16,640 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 16,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Garnet Equity Cap Holding reported 80,000 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 6,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 13,583 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 25,165 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 155,489 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.59% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 818 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 717,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 57,540 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 5,627 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Geode Capital Limited Company invested in 0% or 304,944 shares.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 74.13 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 248,470 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $27.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 161,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Edge Pptys.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.49 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.