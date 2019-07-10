Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Holder Atlas Browninc Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; Realpage (RP) Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 114,294 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 345,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 854,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.86M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 237,448 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 51.92 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 3,532 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 196,348 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0% or 4,027 shares. Bares Cap Mgmt has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 455,790 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 11,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Corp holds 0% or 6,300 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 29,871 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 4,034 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp owns 8,132 shares. Moreover, Scotia Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 17,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 14,326 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 5,063 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 67,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Blair William & Company Il has 0.07% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 201,649 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 129,336 shares. 474,851 were accumulated by Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 871,263 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 5,314 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 4,229 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 1.17M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Duquesne Family Office reported 0.1% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 18,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,107 were reported by Manchester Ltd Liability Company.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. 200,000 shares were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd., worth $12.41M.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38M for 52.72 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 183,207 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $81.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 35,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).