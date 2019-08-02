Papa John’s International (PZZA) to pay $0.23 on Aug 23, 2019; Gendell Jeffrey L Trimmed Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Stake

Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) is expected to pay $0.23 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Papa John’s International Inc’s current price of $43.98 translates into 0.51% yield. Papa John’s International Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 800,391 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK)’s stock rose 6.84%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 195,567 shares with $4.55 million value, down from 213,033 last quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc now has $147.81M valuation. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 15,336 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT

Gendell Jeffrey L increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 98,000 shares to 243,132 valued at $19.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) stake by 24,442 shares and now owns 61,643 shares. Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 1.95 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 892,131 shares. Regions Corp owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,300 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 15,627 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 74,066 shares. 128,138 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 2,600 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 231,400 shares. Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,992 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 40,032 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 70,193 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 175 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 8,700 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, worth $141,969.

