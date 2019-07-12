Papa John’s International (PZZA) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $15.66 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Rose, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Trimmed Its Position

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.31 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.17M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 34,431 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Hein LeLand J had sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $302,550 was made by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.24% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Asset Incorporated owns 21,059 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 759 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Family Office Llc stated it has 3,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Mgmt accumulated 15,805 shares. Moreover, Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 76,300 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,348 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 499 shares. Mairs Pwr invested 2.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 881,249 shares. Check Cap Management Inc Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 200 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 8,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 4,027 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0% or 93,392 shares. Morgan Stanley has 196,348 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 50,882 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.05% or 412,241 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 2,600 shares. Amer Intl Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 23,410 are held by Legal And General Group Public Ltd Llc. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 57,703 shares. Jackson Square Ltd Com accumulated 2.29M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 396,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 906,078 shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $164.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

