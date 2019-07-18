Papa John’s International (PZZA) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Raised Stake; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased by $4.06 Million Its Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 430,611 shares traded or 14.17% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 734,348 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares to 5.87 million shares, valued at $181.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 151,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

