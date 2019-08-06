Papa John’s International (PZZA) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $15.66 Million as Market Value Declined; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted by $470,000 Its Holding

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 140.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,427 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, up from 1,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $263.94. About 3.46M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 672,908 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Papa John’s (PZZA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PZZA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Earnings: PZZA Stock Gains as Q1 Earnings, Sales Impress – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks to Expand Delivery Services Nationwide With Uber Eats – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaw.Cla (BRKA) by 5 shares to 12 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 Standard & (SPY) by 1,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,880 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 2 – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mastercard Credits Key Acquisitions For Recent Wins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

