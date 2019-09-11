Papa John’s International (PZZA) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Increased Holding by $15.66 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered Its Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 42,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 214,278 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 256,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 5.48 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 633,805 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp invested in 75,911 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 112,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fin Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 247 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 34,252 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 4,027 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.2% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Citadel Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 231,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 5,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. 8,383 are owned by Ameritas Inc. 13D Mngmt accumulated 4.67% or 298,348 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.03B for 14.29 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

