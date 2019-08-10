Papa John’s International (PZZA) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined While Crosslink Capital Has Lowered Holding by $5.14 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 678,088 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 29.21M shares traded or 195.57% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Papa Johnâ€™s Earnings: PZZA Stock Gains as Q1 Earnings, Sales Impress – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trade Wars Weighing On U.S. Retail Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papa John’s: Valuing A Slice After Dad Burned The PZZA – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Papa John’s Deal With Shaq Is No Easy Layup – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hibbett Sports, Papa John’s International, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $286.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 90,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 52,310 shares. 422,174 are owned by Northern Trust. Suntrust Banks accumulated 6,179 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 11,969 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 19,628 shares in its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 52,000 shares or 1.94% of the stock. 142,300 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 4.97% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.02% or 43,188 shares. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 7,358 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 4,002 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 15,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 957,544 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 7.04M were accumulated by Northern Tru. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 9,716 shares. Everence Cap Management reported 0.05% stake. Ifrah Fincl owns 23,367 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1,329 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has 31,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Reilly Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Conning invested in 0.01% or 10,706 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.23 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated Ny owns 0.89% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 226,499 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nomura Hldgs has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 104,431 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.