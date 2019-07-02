Papa John’s International (PZZA) Market Value Rose While Bares Capital Management Boosted Holding; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Stock Declined, Mkp Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 337,624 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 8.97 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 411,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,067 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 60,990 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 46,075 shares. Bares Management has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 79,049 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,972 shares. Fmr holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 20,214 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp. 4,265 are owned by Symons Cap Management. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,085 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Stifel Corp holds 6,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $286.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 1.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc..

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Papa John’s Stock Up on Potential Buyout by Restaurant Brands – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Whatâ€™s Next for Papa Johnâ€™s? – The Motley Fool” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Plagued by Declining Comps & High Costs – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Buy Papa John’s International At $27.50, Earn 5.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva launches generic Euflexxa in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva: Catching The Falling Knife While Blindfolded In A Maelstrom Of Headlines – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Oklahoma judge OKâ€™s $85 million settlement with Teva Pharma over opioids – MarketWatch” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva bull drops price target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.