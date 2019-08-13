Papa John’s International (PZZA) Analyzed By MKM Partners with $55.0000 Target; Tillys (TLYS) SI Decreased By 35.47%

Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) had a decrease of 35.47% in short interest. TLYS’s SI was 749,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 35.47% from 1.16 million shares previously. With 341,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS)’s short sellers to cover TLYS’s short positions. The SI to Tillys Inc’s float is 3.52%. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 663,706 shares traded or 87.07% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C

Analysts at MKM Partners has begun coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a analysts report shared with investors and clients on Tuesday, 13 August. The financial firm set a “Buy” rating on the $1.43 billion market cap company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Tilly's, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 263,168 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 658,610 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 344,288 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 412,216 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 67,754 shares. First Advsr L P stated it has 39,258 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 401,622 shares. 52,692 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Aqr Capital Lc reported 0.01% stake. 63,806 were reported by Sei. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,724 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Moreover, Grp One Trading L P has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 2,376 shares. Northern stated it has 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Vanguard Group owns 1.36M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity. $52,145 worth of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares were bought by Henry Michael.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $237.36 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tilly’s, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TLYS) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tilly’s, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 28, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tillyâ€™s Inc (TLYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Papa John’s International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, AAN, PZZA – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International has $60 highest and $35 lowest target. $53.40’s average target is 18.83% above currents $44.94 stock price. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained the shares of PZZA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $141,969 was bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL.