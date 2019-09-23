Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Reaches $51.14 After 5.00% Down Move; The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. JM Smucker has $13200 highest and $9300 lowest target. $114.83’s average target is 6.22% above currents $108.11 stock price. JM Smucker had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 28. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. See The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Sell Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $96 New Target: $120 Upgrade

The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 281,040 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatchThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.63 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $48.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PZZA worth $81.30 million less.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.33 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.05% or 853 shares. Financial Advantage Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 32,344 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 5,886 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 3,625 shares. Bamco Ny has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.28% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Carroll Associates has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). First Dallas Secs Incorporated owns 3,165 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 3,539 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.03% stake. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Security Natl Trust owns 8 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 63,513 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 9,951 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.11. About 120,897 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.M. Smucker -3% after soft quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “J.M. Smucker Is Getting Strangled By Lower Prices – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food stocks crumble after weak earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why J.M. Smucker, Mallinckrodt, and Lancaster Colony Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are The J. M. Smucker Companyâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Papa John’s Puts Pressure on Stock Bears with CEO Announcement – Schaeffers Research” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papa John’s International stays aggressive with expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Papa Johnâ€™s Win Customers Back? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s gains after Stifel bump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 48,678 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 80,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 534 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Cooper Creek Prns Ltd Company has 1.81% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 5,184 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 2,102 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 60,147 shares. Art Advisors Llc holds 0.21% or 83,913 shares. Invesco Limited owns 554,362 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Riverhead Management Limited Liability has 5,263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 71.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 15.64% above currents $51.14 stock price. Papa John’s International had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of PZZA in report on Wednesday, August 28 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL had bought 3,000 shares worth $141,969.