Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Reaches $49.79 After 9.00% Down Move; Weitz Investment Management Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Position

The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 304,963 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.58 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $45.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PZZA worth $142.38M less.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 44,551 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 407,600 shares with $95.97 million value, down from 452,151 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $284.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $280.49. About 476,855 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 75,150 shares to 185,150 valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 18,470 shares and now owns 292,010 shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% stake. Security National Tru invested in 13,972 shares. Kepos Capital Lp invested 0.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma holds 42,395 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. International Ca reported 19,069 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 12 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il owns 154,442 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department holds 1,245 shares. Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 0.12% or 119,626 shares. Rmb Mgmt holds 0.05% or 7,580 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 1,571 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 2.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schmidt P J Management owns 12,465 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.62M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Tuesday, July 16. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.30% below currents $280.49 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $31200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $60 highest and $45 lowest target. $57.60’s average target is 15.69% above currents $49.79 stock price. Papa John’s International had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 15.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.