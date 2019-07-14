Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Eateries companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International Inc. 47 0.96 N/A 0.02 3134.38 Starbucks Corporation 74 4.26 N/A 2.31 33.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Papa John’s International Inc. and Starbucks Corporation. Starbucks Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Papa John’s International Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Papa John’s International Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Starbucks Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Starbucks Corporation 0.00% -439.1% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

Papa John’s International Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. In other hand, Starbucks Corporation has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Papa John’s International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Starbucks Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Papa John’s International Inc. and Starbucks Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Starbucks Corporation 0 8 4 2.33

The consensus target price of Papa John’s International Inc. is $53.4, with potential upside of 16.29%. Meanwhile, Starbucks Corporation’s consensus target price is $80.08, while its potential downside is -10.79%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Papa John’s International Inc. seems more appealing than Starbucks Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.1% of Starbucks Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 30.7% of Papa John’s International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Starbucks Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Papa John’s International Inc. -4.04% 0.82% 15.98% -9.17% -1.4% 25.97% Starbucks Corporation -0.37% 2.1% 10.28% 13.35% 36.11% 20.75%

For the past year Papa John’s International Inc. was more bullish than Starbucks Corporation.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, it operated 5,097 Papa JohnÂ’s restaurants, including 744 company-owned and 4,353 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and national foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Tazo, SeattleÂ’s Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, La Boulange, Ethos, Frappuccino, Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks Refreshers, and Starbucks VIA brand names. As of November 3, 2016, the company operated 25,085 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.