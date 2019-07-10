Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Eateries company, Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Papa John’s International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.83% of all Specialty Eateries’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.94% of all Specialty Eateries companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Papa John’s International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.29% 11.47% 6.78%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Papa John’s International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International Inc. N/A 46 3134.38 Industry Average 27.03M 9.30B 558.06

Papa John’s International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Papa John’s International Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Papa John’s International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 2.20 2.52

$53.4 is the average price target of Papa John’s International Inc., with a potential upside of 16.16%. The peers have a potential upside of 22.27%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Papa John’s International Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Papa John’s International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Papa John’s International Inc. -4.04% 0.82% 15.98% -9.17% -1.4% 25.97% Industry Average 3.88% 1.49% 13.51% 17.62% 16.00% 25.29%

For the past year Papa John’s International Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Papa John’s International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Papa John’s International Inc.’s peers have 0.90 and 0.80 for Current and Quick Ratio. Papa John’s International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Papa John’s International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Papa John’s International Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. Competitively, Papa John’s International Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.78 which is 22.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Papa John’s International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Papa John’s International Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Papa John’s International Inc.’s rivals.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, it operated 5,097 Papa JohnÂ’s restaurants, including 744 company-owned and 4,353 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.