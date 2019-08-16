Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) to pay $0.04 on Sep 6, 2019; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $304,500 Its Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Position

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:PHX) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s current price of $11.10 translates into 0.36% yield. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 31,656 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) stake by 57.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI)’s stock 0.00%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 22,830 shares with $246,000 value, down from 53,280 last quarter. Invesco Advantage Municipal now has $511.76M valuation. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.14 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Robotti Robert has invested 4.17% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Citigroup holds 0% or 4,103 shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 0.16% or 375,380 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 19,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Pecaut stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 30,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 801,424 shares. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated owns 14,776 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 1,405 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 120 shares.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $181.92 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $55,270 activity. The insider D’Amico Raphael bought $7,110. $41,250 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was bought by Webb Freda Rose.

