Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) to pay $0.04 on Sep 6, 2019; Tyvor Capital Raised Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Position

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:PHX) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s current price of $11.46 translates into 0.35% yield. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 27,836 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland

Tyvor Capital Llc increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 519.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc acquired 259,959 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 6.64%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 309,959 shares with $25.13 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 510,091 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) CEO Paul Blanchard on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $187.81 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 19,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). 40,594 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Management. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 16,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 0% or 1,238 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 24,126 shares. State Street has 297,995 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,657 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 4,480 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 36,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0% or 132,848 shares. Trigran Investments has 6.08% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 2.26M shares. Weber Alan W holds 0% or 14,436 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $55,270 activity. $7,110 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was bought by D’Amico Raphael. On Thursday, May 30 Webb Freda Rose bought $41,250 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Ltd, a California-based fund reported 70 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Stifel reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 372,589 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 9,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 39,425 shares. Price Michael F has 33,302 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 16,273 shares. Vanguard holds 0.01% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 436,082 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 31,689 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Principal Grp owns 111,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 1,296 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 3,300 shares.