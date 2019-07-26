Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) to pay $0.04 on Sep 6, 2019; American National Insurance Co Has 1.38 Sentiment

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:PHX) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s current price of $11.50 translates into 0.35% yield. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 14,358 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK

American National Insurance Co (ANAT) investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 73 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 53 reduced and sold their equity positions in American National Insurance Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 16.87 million shares, up from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American National Insurance Co in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 36 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 4,480 shares. Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 235,986 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 19,810 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 19,993 shares. 40,594 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co invested in 29,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 16,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 375,380 shares. State Street holds 0% or 297,995 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Trigran Invests Inc holds 2.26M shares. 10,053 were reported by Amer Interest Gp. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 133 shares.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $190.53 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 18.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $254,020 activity. D’Amico Raphael had bought 500 shares worth $7,110 on Monday, May 13. 3,000 shares were bought by Webb Freda Rose, worth $41,250 on Thursday, May 30.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance services and products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. It has a 8.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products.

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 38.23% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company for 11.28 million shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 80,039 shares or 9.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.9% invested in the company for 72,453 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.65% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,486 shares.

