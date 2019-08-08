Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) to pay $0.04 on Sep 6, 2019; 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:PHX) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s current price of $11.02 translates into 0.36% yield. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 18,350 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 21.43% above currents $6.02 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8.2500 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. See Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) latest ratings:

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.95 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.60 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 17.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $254,020 activity. $6,910 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was bought by D’Amico Raphael on Thursday, May 23. Webb Freda Rose also bought $41,250 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on Thursday, May 30.