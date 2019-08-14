Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Stake Maintained by Trigran Investments Inc; Schneider Capital Management Increased Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 86,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 21,347 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 74,029 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,802 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 76,591 shares. Voya Lc has 8,825 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 32,852 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 12,999 shares. 31,700 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.01M shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.35% or 64,326 shares. Magnetar Finance Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,405 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 28,457 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.02% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 3,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 25,549 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 4,639 shares or 0% of the stock.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares to 512,519 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,777 shares, and cut its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc..

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Results Of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – PRNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Schlumberger (SLB) Down 14.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.