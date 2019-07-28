Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Holder Trigran Investments Upped Stake by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Oracle Investment Management Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Has Trimmed by $407,100 as Market Value Declined

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 86,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 18,894 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 49,634 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation has 651,939 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 359,134 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 475 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 10,625 shares. Cypress Ltd Llc (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Cls Invs Lc holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Llp owns 21,871 shares. Birchview Ltd Partnership invested in 2.18 million shares or 28.76% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 57,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Asset Management One Company Ltd owns 19,070 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 476,232 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 857,069 were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 143,158 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $50.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,117 shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles & Equity owns 30,469 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Weber Alan W has invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). State Street Corp holds 297,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 20,700 shares. Amica Retiree Med owns 37,509 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 177,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 133 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 132,848 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 0% or 37,269 shares in its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn accumulated 356,732 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 3,299 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Tci Wealth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $254,020 activity. Shares for $41,250 were bought by Webb Freda Rose.