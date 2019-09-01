Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.42 N/A 0.64 18.34 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 238 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66.4 average price target and a -8.75% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 87.9% respectively. About 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.