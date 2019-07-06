Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Reaches $12.52 52-Week Low; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Texas Instruments (TXN) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

The stock of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.64 target or 7.00% below today’s $12.52 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $207.43M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $11.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.52 million less. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 15,235 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.71 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bank Corporation N Y holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,475 shares. 269,888 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.09% or 10,361 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.39% or 1.81M shares. 181,584 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 4,240 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 34,334 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Com Il accumulated 0.03% or 2,252 shares. Haverford Trust Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,919 shares. Plancorp Ltd Company invested in 0.13% or 3,191 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru accumulated 35,500 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 2,750 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 28,371 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fincl Bank Of The West reported 7,875 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 21,337 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $2.21M on Friday, January 25. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A. On Wednesday, February 6 PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,000 shares. The insider DELAGI R GREGORY sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37M.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $207.43 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,405 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated accumulated 13,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 739,432 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 177,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc owns 10,600 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Pecaut And holds 17,400 shares. 1,238 are held by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Legal General Public Limited Co owns 2,361 shares. Citigroup stated it has 4,103 shares. Alphaone Services Limited Liability owns 89,735 shares. North Star Asset Inc stated it has 0.29% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Northern Trust invested in 0% or 233,856 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $254,020 activity. D’Amico Raphael had bought 6,400 shares worth $99,375 on Monday, February 11. 3,000 shares were bought by Webb Freda Rose, worth $41,250 on Thursday, May 30.