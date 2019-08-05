Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Reaches $11.19 52-Week Low; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Trimmed By $12.44 Million Its Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) stake by 22.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp holds 1.19M shares with $42.89 million value, down from 1.54 million last quarter. Loral Space & Communicatns I now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 19,314 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

The stock of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.29 target or 8.00% below today’s $11.19 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $184.76 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $10.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.78M less. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 6,136 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $184.76 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $254,020 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $41,250 was bought by Webb Freda Rose. D’Amico Raphael also bought $99,375 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. PHX’s profit will be $495,330 for 93.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality.

