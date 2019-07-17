Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Sinovac Biotech LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ANTIGUA/B (SVA) Sellers Decreased By 1.31% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 160.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. PHX’s profit would be $497,175 giving it 100.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 3,426 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

Sinovac Biotech LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ANTIGUA/B (NASDAQ:SVA) had a decrease of 1.31% in short interest. SVA’s SI was 187,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.31% from 190,400 shares previously. With 10,300 avg volume, 18 days are for Sinovac Biotech LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ANTIGUA/B (NASDAQ:SVA)’s short sellers to cover SVA’s short positions. The SI to Sinovac Biotech LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ANTIGUA/B’s float is 0.73%. It closed at $6.47 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SVA News: 08/05/2018 – Sinovac: Temporarily Suspending Hepatitis A Vaccine Production Line Due to ‘Disruptive Actions Taken by Minority Shareholder of Sinovac Beijing’; 08/05/2018 – Sinovac Biotech to Inspect Plant, Fumigate and Sterilize Facilities, Verify Whether Any Equipment Damaged; 14/03/2018 – Sinovac Newly-Elected Board of Directors’ Response to the Announcement of the Purported Re-Election of All Directors at the February 6, 2018 Annual General Meeting; 15/03/2018 – SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD – BOARD NOTED THAT WEIDONG YIN CONTINUES TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT OF SINOVAC; 11/05/2018 – Sinovac Biotech 2Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Sinovac to Delay Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Following Actions Taken by the Minority Shareholder of Sinovac Beijing; 23/04/2018 – Sinovac Resumes Production and Operation at Sinovac Beijing’s Quality Assurance Department; 27/03/2018 – Sinovac Biotech: Amendment Extends Termination Date to April 2; 06/03/2018 – Sinovac Biotech Amends Shareholder Rights Plan; 30/04/2018 – Sinovac Biotech: Decisions Made Necessary by Actions Taken by Aihua Pan

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. To Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results And Host Earnings Call On Aug. 8, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Panhandle Oil and Gas, Inc. (PHX) CEO Paul Blanchard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $254,020 activity. Shares for $99,375 were bought by D’Amico Raphael. On Thursday, May 30 Webb Freda Rose bought $41,250 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 24,126 shares. 14,776 are held by Connors Investor Svcs. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 0.1% or 356,732 shares. Amica Mutual Communications stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 36,930 shares. 736,398 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 16,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 801,424 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Punch & Assocs Investment Mgmt accumulated 222,610 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 30,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp owns 0.13% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 118,761 shares. Legal General Gp Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 15,259 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 1,238 shares.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $199.37 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.