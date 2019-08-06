Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.08 N/A 0.64 18.34 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.55 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively the average price target of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is $8.93, which is potential 127.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 98%. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has weaker performance than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.