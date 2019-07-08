Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 61.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.10% 7.20% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. N/A 15 18.05 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has -5.42% weaker performance while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s rivals have 26.19% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s competitors have 2.39 and 2.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s rivals beat Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.