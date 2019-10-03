Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Contrasting side by side

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 13 0.00 13.55M 0.64 18.34 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 11 -1.32 9.33M 0.32 35.52

Demonstrates Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 107,030,015.80% 8% 5.2% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 87,277,829.75% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares and 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.