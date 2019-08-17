Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.32 N/A 0.64 18.34 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.36 N/A 0.56 2.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. Denbury Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Denbury Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 3.34 beta which makes it 234.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Denbury Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Denbury Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 60.38% and its consensus target price is $1.7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares and 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was less bearish than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Denbury Resources Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.