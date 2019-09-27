Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Comparison side by side

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 12 0.00 13.55M 0.64 18.34 Callon Petroleum Company 4 0.31 203.46M 0.97 5.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Callon Petroleum Company seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Callon Petroleum Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 110,342,019.54% 8% 5.2% Callon Petroleum Company 4,543,850,637.60% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta indicates that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Callon Petroleum Company has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Callon Petroleum Company is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Callon Petroleum Company’s consensus price target is $8.38, while its potential upside is 84.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Callon Petroleum Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Callon Petroleum Company beats Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.