Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Archrock (AROC) SI Increased By 0.52%

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) had an increase of 0.52% in short interest. AROC’s SI was 1.94 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.52% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 754,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)’s short sellers to cover AROC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 427,802 shares traded. Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has declined 15.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AROC News: 27/04/2018 – Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Archrock 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archrock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROC); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES EXTERRAN’S CFR TO BA3, NOTES TO B1; 12/03/2018 – Archrock, Inc. and Archrock Partners, L.P. Announce Record Date and Meeting Date for Meetings Regarding Proposed Merger; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 06/03/2018 – Archrock: Texas Supreme Court Upholds Validity of Heavy Equipment Rules; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Fund Advisors LLC Exits Position in Archrock; 03/05/2018 – Archrock 1Q EBITDA $78.7M

Analysts expect Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 160.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. PHX’s profit would be $484,432 giving it 104.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 2,935 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13áµ—Ê° in Boston – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Panhandle Oil and Gas, Inc. (PHX) CEO Paul Blanchard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $254,020 activity. The insider D’Amico Raphael bought 500 shares worth $7,110. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $41,250 was made by Webb Freda Rose on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L P has 0.13% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 118,761 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Inc has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 1,238 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 16,724 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 19,810 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 20,700 shares in its portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 801,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 36,930 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 739,432 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Barclays Public Limited holds 4,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 297,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hodges Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Weber Alan W invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX).

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $202.65 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract activities services business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm provides natural gas compression services to clients in the oil and natural gas industry. It has a 29.51 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to clients who own compression equipment.