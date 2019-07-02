Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

As Shipping businesses, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.40 N/A 0.42 8.43 Seaspan Corporation 9 1.89 N/A 2.22 4.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation. Seaspan Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 4.1% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s 0.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Seaspan Corporation has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Seaspan Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seaspan Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 62.72%. On the other hand, Seaspan Corporation’s potential downside is -24.90% and its average price target is $7.63. The information presented earlier suggests that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. looks more robust than Seaspan Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Seaspan Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.4% and 29.3% respectively. About 3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3.24% 2.04% 5.11% 2.13% 5.74% 15.51% Seaspan Corporation -1.3% -0.9% 11.25% 6.69% 9.16% 26.31%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was less bullish than Seaspan Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Seaspan Corporation beats Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.