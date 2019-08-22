Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.37 N/A 0.40 8.87 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.76 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 10.6% 3.8% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -1% -0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.19 beta. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Its rival Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.28% and an $5.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 53.69% and its consensus price target is $15. The data provided earlier shows that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. appears more favorable than Navigator Holdings Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was more bullish than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.