Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 9.81M 0.40 8.87 Matson Inc. 37 1.26 39.24M 2.56 15.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Matson Inc. Matson Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Matson Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Matson Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 308,248,232.52% 10.6% 3.8% Matson Inc. 105,285,752.62% 14.5% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a 0.19 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Matson Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Matson Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matson Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Matson Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 87.5% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares. Competitively, Matson Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was less bullish than Matson Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Matson Inc. beats Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.