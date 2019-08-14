Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) to pay $0.04 on Sep 3, 2019; Scge Management LP Has Lifted Hubspot (HUBS) Position

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:PANL) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd’s current price of $3.32 translates into 1.05% yield. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 42,460 shares traded or 79.77% up from the average. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016

Scge Management Lp increased Hubspot Inc (HUBS) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scge Management Lp acquired 16,000 shares as Hubspot Inc (HUBS)’s stock declined 1.56%. The Scge Management Lp holds 799,000 shares with $132.80 million value, up from 783,000 last quarter. Hubspot Inc now has $8.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 554,267 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $147.62 million. The firm offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management.

Among 2 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HubSpot has $22200 highest and $16700 lowest target. $191.67’s average target is -0.56% below currents $192.74 stock price. HubSpot had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

