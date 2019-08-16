Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) to pay $0.04 on Sep 3, 2019; Aristotle Capital Management Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:PANL) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd’s current price of $3.00 translates into 1.17% yield. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 18,369 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – DEAL FOR $14.2 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 9.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 370,081 shares with $58.81 million value, down from 410,075 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $116.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $133.39 million. The firm offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It has a 7.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). M&T Financial Bank stated it has 4,158 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 1,650 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 8,028 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 12,403 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 8,600 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,753 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 12,623 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers owns 59 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.09% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 71 shares. Waddell Reed Finance reported 1.1% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Valmark Advisers Inc owns 1,544 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj has invested 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt accumulated 562 shares. Dt Invest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 2,305 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fayez Sarofim reported 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 75,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.52% stake. Moreover, Lincluden has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 17,903 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 9,390 shares. Weiss Multi owns 78,000 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 76,323 shares. Gradient Invests Llc has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 15.44% above currents $162.27 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Shinsei Bank Ltd stake by 23,500 shares to 217,535 valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 123,774 shares and now owns 6.83 million shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.