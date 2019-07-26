Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) Is At $3.48 Formed Wedge; Adobe (ADBE) Sellers Decreased By 0.56% Their Shorts

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. ADBE’s SI was 6.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 6.34 million shares previously. With 2.73 million avg volume, 2 days are for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s short sellers to cover ADBE’s short positions. The SI to Adobe Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $308.73. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) formed wedge up with $3.58 target or 3.00% above today’s $3.48 share price. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) has $154.73M valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 4,072 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 2006 IMABARI-BUILT PANAMAX M/V MADELEINE; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 3.80M shares. Capwealth Ltd Liability Company owns 2,007 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) or 140 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Sfmg Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2,107 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 6,605 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 100,100 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 254,443 shares. 18,233 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 42,560 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 95,102 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 7,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 183,094 shares.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89M for 4.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.87 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 57.7 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.