Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Comparison side by side

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.42 N/A 0.42 8.43 Global Ship Lease Inc. 4 0.42 N/A -5.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 4.1% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.26 beta. Competitively, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Global Ship Lease Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Global Ship Lease Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is $5.5, with potential upside of 54.93%. Global Ship Lease Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 10.43% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. appears more favorable than Global Ship Lease Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Global Ship Lease Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.4% and 4.6%. Insiders owned 3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3.24% 2.04% 5.11% 2.13% 5.74% 15.51% Global Ship Lease Inc. 5.44% 18.14% 1.88% -20.79% -45.04% 30.31%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats Global Ship Lease Inc.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.