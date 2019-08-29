Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Comparing side by side

Since Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.38 N/A 0.40 8.87 GasLog Ltd. 15 1.51 N/A 0.09 160.00

Table 1 highlights Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and GasLog Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GasLog Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 10.6% 3.8% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.19 beta. GasLog Ltd.’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, GasLog Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GasLog Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and GasLog Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a 73.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.5. GasLog Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 44.93% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is looking more favorable than GasLog Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, GasLog Ltd. has 48.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has 16.83% stronger performance while GasLog Ltd. has -13.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors GasLog Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.