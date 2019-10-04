Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) and Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Comparing side by side

Both Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 9.81M 0.40 8.87 Euroseas Ltd. 1 -0.83 1.54M 0.12 5.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Euroseas Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Euroseas Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 308,248,232.52% 10.6% 3.8% Euroseas Ltd. 236,813,778.26% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a 0.19 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Euroseas Ltd.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Euroseas Ltd. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Euroseas Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Euroseas Ltd.’s average price target is $1.3, while its potential upside is 71.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares and 16.4% of Euroseas Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83% Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has 16.83% stronger performance while Euroseas Ltd. has -15.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats on 14 of the 14 factors Euroseas Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.