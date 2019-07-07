Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Everence Capital Management Has Increased By $820,456 Its Simon Prop Grp Reit Ord (SPG) Stake

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Simon Prop Grp Reit Ord (SPG) stake by 110.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc acquired 4,508 shares as Simon Prop Grp Reit Ord (SPG)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 8,601 shares with $1.57M value, up from 4,093 last quarter. Simon Prop Grp Reit Ord now has $50.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 959,876 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. PANL’s profit would be $8.89M giving it 4.44 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s analysts see 122.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 15,793 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $157.85 million. The Company’s dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services.

