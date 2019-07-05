Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Valuation Rose While Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Its Stake by $659,535; Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Its Holding in Intl Business Machines I (IBM) by $352,500

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video)

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 4,432 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – DEAL FOR $14.2 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 2006 IMABARI-BUILT PANAMAX M/V MADELEINE; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: 5% Yield And Nearing Dividend Aristocrat Status – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Has an 18% Rally at Hand – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Forte Ltd Liability Company Adv invested 1.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ims Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.23% or 2,036 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 4,170 shares. Chemung Canal Tru owns 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,129 shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,225 shares. Ntv Asset reported 14,278 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.09% or 1,956 shares. Fcg Limited reported 2,581 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 24,329 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 3.82 million shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 41,421 shares. Hutchinson Ca reported 2,182 shares stake. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,049 shares. Meridian Company invested in 0.6% or 8,544 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,966 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Group owns 6,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 0% or 12,459 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd reported 29,055 shares. Adirondack Tru, a New York-based fund reported 17 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,705 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Com owns 337,464 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 17 shares. 4.77M were reported by Primecap Management Ca. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 69,163 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 282,100 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 100,100 shares.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89M for 4.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” published on November 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.: A Unique And Misunderstood Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.