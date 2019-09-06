Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Stock Value Rose While Rbf Capital Cut Position by $900,000; Anchorage Capital Group Stake in Macys (Put) (M) Lowered by $48.00 Million as Stock Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 16.19M shares traded or 46.82% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC23; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 132,179 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 432,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 2,127 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt settles federal Questcor inquiry for $15.4M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s: Market Reaction To Guidance Cut Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Macy’s (M) Earnings in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan settles federal opioid litigation for $5M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Electric Carmaker Nio Announces $200M Debt Offering – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36M for 95.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Tdam Usa holds 0.63% or 58,012 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 1.08M shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Hl Fin Svcs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 8,654 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 121 shares. Capwealth Lc has invested 0.05% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Lord Abbett And Company Lc reported 0.08% stake. Raymond James Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 19,691 shares. Whittier Co owns 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 269 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,705 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 49,457 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 3.93 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 19,091 shares to 129,091 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 69,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).