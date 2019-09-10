Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Stock Rose While Vr Advisory Services LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $659,535; As Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Market Value Declined, Silverback Asset Management Raised Position by $1.95 Million

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.25M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 4,577 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 1,156 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PANL’s profit will be $12.89M for 2.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 222.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Co accumulated 5,155 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Markston Int Ltd Co owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,459 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated holds 4,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 121 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.09% or 1,710 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 9,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Com holds 4,220 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 28,788 shares. M&T Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 4,158 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 28,180 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Nottingham Advsrs invested in 6,600 shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,962 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

